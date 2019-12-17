Regional Paper Talk: Nicklas Bendtner considers retirement

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Tuesday's regional newspapers.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Former Arsenal and Birmingham City striker Nicklas Bendtner is considering his future in the game after learning of his release by Copenhagen.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

RB Leipzig have tabled an offer for Manchester United target Erling Haaland, the Bundesliga side have confirmed.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Kevin De Bruyne is aiming to start taking his coaching badges next year as he considers a future beyond his playing career.

Former Manchester United forward Robin van Persie has tipped Mason Greenwood to go to the top after joking that the teenager copies his style.

Aston Villa defensive-midfielder Douglas Luiz has revealed that it was 'frustrating' being unable to acquire a work permit while at Man City.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Sunderland are targeting a move for Feyenoord midfielder Liam Kelly in the January transfer window.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Nathan Ake is "prepared to make the move" back to Chelsea in January, according to reports.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester City are reported in pole position to sign Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the New Year.

Claims linking Leicester City hero and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante with a move to Barcelona have been rubbished.

THE PINK UN

Former Norwich striker Nelson Oliveira has claimed he felt 'punished' during his time at Carrow Road and that a strained relationship with Daniel Farke was the reason for his departure.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Leeds United teenager Connor Leak-Blunt is on trial at Sheffield United.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer is desperate for striker Lyle Taylor to stay at the club amid reported interest from Nottingham Forest.

THE SENTINEL

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell is reportedly wanted by Rangers as well as Celtic.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has told potential suitors for Stoke target Sam Cosgrove that the club is under no pressure to sell.

EVENING TIMES

Celtic have reportedly had a £3million bid for Cruzeiro defender Fabricio Bruno rejected by the Brazilian club.

Kilmarnock has relieved Angelo Alessio of his managerial duties at the Scottish Premiership club.