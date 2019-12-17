WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:26 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Liverpool have been beaten 5-0 by Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after fielding their youngest side. They were forced to pick a team with an average age of just 19 due to the first team being in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

Mikel Arteta will travel to Oxford with Manchester City for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie. That is despite Pep Guardiola's assistant being in talks with Arsenal about becoming their new head coach.

Serie A has apologised after it commissioned pictures of monkeys to be produced as part of an anti-racism campaign. The league's chief executive has now admitted the pictures are "inappropriate".

Tyson Fury says he would welcome Anthony Joshua into his camp as he prepares for his rematch with Deontay Wilder. Joshua says he's willing to spar with Fury to help him beat Wilder - which could lead to a unification fight between the two Brits.

Fallon Sherrock has become the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship. She beat Ted Evetts 3-2 and will face 11th seed Mensur Suljovic in the next round.