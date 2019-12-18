WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:20 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Arsenal remain hopeful that Mikel Arteta will be their new head coach by the weekend. He was with Manchester City as they reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 win at Oxford. City will play Manchester United in the semi-finals after they beat Colchester 3-0.

Carlo Ancelotti will be confirmed as Everton's new manager before the weekend. His new side lost their league cup quarter-final against Leicester on penalties after the match had finished 2-2. Leicester will play Aston Villa for a place in the final.

A last-minute Roberto Firmino goal has sent Liverpool into the final of the Club World Cup in Doha. They won 2-1 against Mexican side Monterrey and will play Flamengo from Brazil in Saturday's final.

Takumi Minamino is edging closer to completing a transfer to Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in January. He's expected to officially arrive at Anfield on January 1 after having a medical on Wednesday.

Celtic have moved five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Goals from Ryan Christie and Olivier Ntcham gave them a 2-0 win away at Hearts, who are only off the bottom of the table on goal difference.