Papers: Manchester United urged to sign Jadon Sancho and Saul Niguez

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have been urged to go all out to sign Jadon Sancho and Saul Niguez by their former midfielder Kleberson.

Freddie Ljungberg looks set to remain at Arsenal after hinting he will be part of Mikel Arteta's coaching staff.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has told Tottenham to lay off Adama Traore - on and off the pitch.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Hertha Berlin manager Jurgen Klinsmann is considering a move for Tottenham's Victor Wanyama.

The Football Association has taken a significant step towards limiting heading across all levels of football training following landmark research which showed that former professionals are 3.5 times more likely to die of brain disease.

DAILY MAIL

The Premier League are considering following the EFL by introducing fixed points deductions for clubs that breach financial fair play regulations.

The ongoing battle for control of Sheffield United is hindering attempts to tie manager Chris Wilder and key players such as John Lundstram to new contracts.

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he will rest Jamie Vardy for at least one game over Christmas as the Leicester boss urged English football chiefs to bring in a 'proper' winter break.

Roy Hodgson says he is facing the worst injury crisis of his Crystal Palace tenure after Scott Dann became the latest defender to pick up a problem on Friday.

Swansea are confident of securing the loan signing of Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster next month.

THE SUN

Danny Simpson says Leicester will believe they can win the title if they win at Manchester City on Saturday - just like he did in 2016.

Mikel Arteta needs to sign 10 players and must be ruthless with Arsenal's squad, according to ex-Gunner Kevin Campbell.

DAILY RECORD

Queens Park Rangers are weighing up a renewed bid for Scotland star Scott McKenna.

Motherwell are resigned to losing Devante Cole next month leaving Stephen Robinson targeting a new striker as a January priority.