WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

The Sport Minister will today meet Tottenham Hotspur after the club's supporters were warned about racist behaviour in the 2-0 defeat by Chelsea. Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger reported alleged racist abuse from Tottenham fans resulting in a stadium announcement saying "racist behaviour among spectators is interfering with the game".

Nigel Pearson says he is confident Watford can stay up as David de Gea's error helped his side secure a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Vicarage Road.

Arsenal are considering a January move for Bayer Leverkusen forward Kevin Volland, Sky Sports News understands.

James Anderson's recovery from injury looks to be on track as England's depleted bowling unit toiled on the last day of their Test warm-up in South Africa.

Steve Beaton is through to the last 16 of the World Darts Championship for the first time in 15 years after beating eighth seed James Wade.