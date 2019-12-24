WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:12 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Tottenham have failed with their appeal against Heung-Min Son's red card received in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Chelsea winger Willian says he would be happy to stay at the club until he is 40 years old and is currently in talks over his future.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba could start for Manchester United against Newcastle as he looks to make a full return from injury.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss Liverpool's final two games of 2019 due to an ankle ligament injury.

All-rounder Ben Stokes missed training on Christmas Eve ahead of England's first Test against South Africa on Boxing Day after his father was admitted to hospital in Johannesburg with a serious illness.