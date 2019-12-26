WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:11 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Ben Stokes has been included in England's team for the first Test against South Africa, despite his father remaining in intensive care in Johannesburg with a serious illness.

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not lose focus as they sit the top of the Premier League, 10 points ahead of their rivals, on Christmas Day.

Kawhi Leonard led the LA Clippers to victory in the NBA's Christmas battle of Los Angeles, with LeBron James' Lakers suffering their fourth successive defeat.

Joel Embiid starred with 31 points as the Philadelphia 76ers delivered a statement victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks.