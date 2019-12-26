News News

WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

Last Updated: 26/12/19 9:03am
1:11
Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Ben Stokes has been included in England's team for the first Test against South Africa, despite his father remaining in intensive care in Johannesburg with a serious illness.

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not lose focus as they sit the top of the Premier League, 10 points ahead of their rivals, on Christmas Day.

Kawhi Leonard led the LA Clippers to victory in the NBA's Christmas battle of Los Angeles, with LeBron James' Lakers suffering their fourth successive defeat.

Joel Embiid starred with 31 points as the Philadelphia 76ers delivered a statement victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

Trending

