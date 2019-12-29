WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:13 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Manuel Pellegrini has been sacked as West Ham manager - and there is a familiar name being lined up to replace him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on Paul Pogba's fitness after the midfielder was surprisingly absent from Manchester United's squad for the win at Burnley.

Andy Murray has suffered a blow on the comeback trail from the injury that prematurely ended his Davis Cup campaign.

And Gerwyn Price is still on course for an Alexandra Palace showdown with world champion Michael van Gerwen after seeing off Simon Whitlock.