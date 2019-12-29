WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:45 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Liverpool will start 2020 with a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League - but only after VAR controversy dominated their 1-0 win over Wolves.

Manchester City got back to winning ways against Sheffield United, but Mikel Arteta's Emirates homecoming was spoiled as Arsenal were rocked by a late Chelsea comeback.

Steven Gerrard could not hold back his celebrations as Rangers ended a nine-year wait for victory at Celtic Park - blowing the Scottish Premiership title race wide open.

The inquest will begin into England's first Test defeat to South Africa - after a valiant second-innings effort failed to prevent Joe Root's side from going 1-0 down in the series.

And at times it was magnificent, at times it was messy - but reigning world darts champions Michael Van Gerwen is into the semi-finals at Alexandra Palace.