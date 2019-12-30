WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:29 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Peter Wright is through to his second World Darts Championship final following a 6-3 victory over Gerwyn Price at Alexandra Palace.

Manchester United are interested in signing Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes in the January transfer window.

Teenager Jason Knight scored twice as 10-man Derby beat Charlton 2-1 in the Championship.

Rangers have claimed their striker Alfredo Morelos was racially abused during Sunday's 2-1 Old Firm Derby win at Celtic.

Opening batsman Dom Sibley has become the latest England cricketer to fall ill on their tour of South Africa, leaving his participation in Friday's second Test in doubt.