WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

South Africa dominated day one of the second Test as England slumped to 262-9 on a flat surface in Cape Town.

Jose Mourinho is "totally convinced" Harry Kane will be out for some time with Spurs revealing he suffered a torn hamstring.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he does respect the FA Cup but his priority has to be the well-being of his players.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims he had more offers at the age of 38 than 28 - despite being told it would be "impossible" to come back after a serious injury at Manchester United.

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios has promised to donate $200 for every ace he serves to those affected by the bushfires in Australia.