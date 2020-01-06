Good Morning Transfers on Sky Sports News - live stream

Watch the live stream here Watch the live stream here

Good Morning Transfers on Sky Sports News brings you the latest updates on the January transfer window. Watch it live every weekday from 9am.

The panel will bring you all the latest details on done deals and moves in the pipeline as clubs move to strengthen their squads ahead of the second half of the season.

The Transfer Show Live on

You can watch a live stream via the Sky Sports YouTube, Sky Sports Twitter pages, the website and app - providing you with all the latest news and reaction.

To watch just click on the video above from 9am every weekday.