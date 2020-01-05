WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:22 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Liverpool are through to the FA Cup fourth round after 18-year-old Curtis Jones' first senior goal for the club sealed a 1-0 victory over local rivals Everton.

Tottenham will play a replay against Championship side Middlesbrough after Lucas Moura's equaliser earned them a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea eased through with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest thanks to goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley.

West Ham continued their resurgence under David Moyes with a 2-0 win at Gillingham, but there was a Premier League exit as Crystal Palace lost 1-0 at home to Derby.

Dom Sibley struck an unbeaten half-century to put England in control of the second Test against South Africa. The tourists ended day three on 218-4 with a lead of 264, leaving them as strong favourites to level the series at 1-1.

The Minnesota Vikings scored an overtime touchdown to seal a surprise 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the Wildcard round of the NFL playoffs.