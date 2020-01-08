WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:18 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given his verdict on their 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to local rivals Manchester City - and it is fair to say he was not very impressed.

Meanwhile, United captain Ashley Young could be on the move - we understand there is interest in him from the continent.

Ben Stokes was player of the match in England's second Test victory

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told us whether he thinks the VAR system should be introduced in Scotland.

And Ben Stokes says he took inspiration from his father's recent health scare after his superb all-round display in the second Test win over South Africa.