Papers: Manchester United want Issa Diop from West Ham

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing West Ham's Issa Diop as a possible solution to Manchester United's defensive woes.

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward was paid more than any other Premier League director last season after earning £3.2m.

West Ham have ruled out a move for Marouane Fellaini.

Chelsea are in talks to sign Dries Mertens on a free transfer next summer.

DAILY MAIL

Bruno Fernandes' agents met with Manchester United executives at the club's London headquarters on Friday as they explore a transfer for this month which could entail players going the other way.

Liverpool have shifted Roberto Firmino's place in the Anfield dressing room in order to accommodate new arrival Takumi Minamino.

Leeds want £15m-rated forward Che Adams but Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wants to keep him as cover.

Newcastle are prepared to allow Dwight Gayle to leave on loan but with a £20m obligation to buy.

Celtic are expected to watch Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell on Saturday ahead of a potential move.

Premiership rugby clubs face being relegated and stripped of titles if they're guilty of a Saracens-style salary cap breach, according to the league's new chief executive.

DAILY STAR

Tottenham have made contact with Lyon star Moussa Dembele as they look to find cover for Harry Kane.

Diego Maradona has admitted his Argentina team-mates were left as sick to the stomach as England's players after his 'Hand of God' goal at the 1986 World Cup.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The head of cricket's anti-corruption unit has revealed that 50 cases of possible wrongdoing are currently under investigation and are acting on intelligence gathered from players at last summer's World Cup.

THE TIMES

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte expects to make his long-awaited comeback from injury before the end of January.

SCOTTISH SUN

Maccabi Tel Aviv ace Yonatan Cohen has emerged as a prime Celtic transfer target.

Rangers youngster Zak Rudden could be set for a permanent move to Partick Thistle.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Gerrard has opened contract talks with Borna Barisic in a bid to ward off interest from Serie A giants Roma.