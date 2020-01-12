WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:32 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Liverpool moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League following their 1-0 victory at Tottenham and Gary Neville can't see anyone stopping Jurgen Klopp's side as they go in search of a first league title in 30 years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United must "stay together" after fans sang anti-Ed Woodward and Glazer family songs in their 4-0 win over Norwich.

Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes is close to joining Tottenham on an 18-month loan deal, after choosing the club over London rivals West Ham.

Serena Williams raced into the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland after securing a straight-sets victory over Amanda Anisimova.

Derrick Henry gained 195 yards rushing and threw a three-yard touchdown pass to lead the Tennessee Titans to a 28-12 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.