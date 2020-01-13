WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:31 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was hailed as a "legend" after setting a new record for the most Premier League goals by an overseas player.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says his players have to step up and score goals in the absence of suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina is expected to join Aston Villa on loan from AC Milan on Monday.

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes as the Kansas City Chiefs came back from a 24-point deficit to beat the Houston Texans 51-31 and advance to the AFC Championship game.

The Green Bay Packers held off a second-half Seattle Seahawks fightback to win their divisional round clash 28-23 and book a trip to face the San Francisco 49ers in next Sunday's NFC Championship game.

Cameron Smith registered his second PGA Tour title with a dramatic play-off victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii.