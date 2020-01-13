WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:21 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes wants to move to Manchester United. According to Portuguese media, Sporting want United defender Marcos Rojo included in any deal.

Gedson Fernandes has completed his medical with Tottenham ahead of an 18-month loan deal from Benfica. Benfica agreed deals with Tottenham and West Ham but Fernandes has opted to sign for Spurs.

Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina from AC Milan until the end of the season. Reina is keen to get more game time having played 13 matches in the last two seasons.

The man responsible for racially abusing England cricketer Jofra Archer at the Bay Oval has been banned from attending international and domestic fixtures in New Zealand for two years. Archer was targeted by racist abuse on the final day of the first Test between England and New Zealand in November.

Dillian Whyte has criticised Deontay Wilder for "avoiding" him, as the WBC champion instead prepares to go face to face with Tyson Fury.