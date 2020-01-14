WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:27 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Tottenham are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after surviving a late scare against Middlesbrough in their third-round replay.

Newcastle are also through after thrashing Rochdale but there was a shock defeat for Championship club Bristol City.

Everton have posted record losses in their 2018-19 accounts on the same day Alisher Usmanov's company USM have taken a £30m option on naming rights for the club's planned stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

England fans have voted Jordan Henderson and Luzy Bronze as their Players of the Year for 2019.

And there is more injury trouble for England on the tour of South Africa as spinner Jack Leach is forced to fly home early.