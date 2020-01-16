WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:19 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his decision to bring on Marcus Rashford "backfired" after the Manchester United forward sustained a back injury in the 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win over Wolves.

England take on South Africa in the third Test of the four-match series with the scores tied at 1-1.

Britain's Liam Broady says his "blood boils" after playing in poor air quality at the Australian Open qualifiers.

Conor McGregor says he will "remind everyone" how he "made this game" when he faces Donald Cerrone in his first fight in 15 months on Saturday.

The pregame between-the-legs dunk routine for Zion Williamson could finally manifest itself on the court this season, with the rookie star set to make his NBA debut on January 22 when the New Orleans Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs.