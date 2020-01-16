WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:19 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sell Ashley Young to Inter Milan in the January transfer window, according to Sky in Italy.

Derby have been charged by the EFL for breaching Profitability and Sustainability rules.

Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope galvanised England to stop South Africa from taking charge of the third Test on day one at Port Elizabeth.

An arrest warrant has been issued by the New Orleans police department for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith has confirmed that prop Mose Masoe will not play again after sustaining a serious spinal injury.

And there are interesting developments around a potential heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.