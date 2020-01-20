Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Team news, key stats and predictions for the midweek Premier League action.

Aston Villa are again without a recognised striker for Tuesday's Premier League visit of Watford as the club is still tied up with paperwork for £8.5m Genk forward Mbwana Samatta.

Wesley is out for the season with a knee injury, Keinan Davis has only just returned to training after nearly three months out with a hamstring problem, while Jonathan Kodjia has been sold to Qatari side Al Gharafa.

Villa are also without John McGinn (fractured ankle),Tom Heaton (knee) and Jed Steer (calf), while Lovre Kalinic is set to join Toulouse on loan.

Ismaila Sarr has been ruled out of Watford's trip to Villa Park. Sarr limped off with a hamstring injury in his side's goalless draw against Tottenham and faces a spell on the sidelines.

Danny Welbeck is closing in on a return but the game against Villa comes too soon for the former England international.

Will Hughes (knee) Sebastian Prodl (shin), Daryl Janmaat (knee), and Tom Cleverley (foot) remain sidelined.

Stat of the match: Watford's Troy Deeney has scored five goals in his three Premier League games against Aston Villa, including two in the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road. Against no other opponent has the Watford captain scored more goals in the competition.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth will be without suspended defender Steve Cook, who was sent off against Norwich, when Graham Potter's Brighton visit the Vitality Stadium.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe says full-back Lloyd Kelly, who has been out with a thigh problem, is "getting closer" to a top-flight debut following his summer switch from Bristol City.

Bournemouth remain without a host of injured players, including Jack Stacey, Charlie Daniels, Chris Mepham, David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma, Jordon Ibe and Joshua King.

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns to contend with and are set to have a full squad available apart from long-term absentees Dan Burn and Jose Izquierdo.

Stat of the match: Bournemouth are winless in their last five Premier League home games (D1 L4) - they have never gone six without a home win in the competition, last doing so in October 2011 in League One.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-2 (33/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace will be without six players for the visit of Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday night but Max Meyer is available again after a recent ankle injury.

Luka Milivojevic serves the final match of his three-game suspension after receiving a red card in the FA Cup defeat to Derby at the start of the month.

He joins Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt (both hamstring), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Andros Townsend (groin) and Christian Benteke (muscle) on the sidelines for the Eagles.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is expected to be without defender Jan Bednarek for the match.

Bednarek has played 26 matches for the Saints this season and scored his first goal in a defeat to Wolves at the weekend, but has sustained an Achilles injury.

Hasenhuttl admitted the rest of his squad were tired following Saturday's defeat and said he would assess their fitness levels on Monday.

Stat of the match: Southampton have won 61 per cent of their Premier League points in away games this season (17/28), the highest such ratio in the division.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton will be without Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Iwobi for the visit for Newcastle.

Richarlison missed Saturday's draw at West Ham with a knee complaint while Sigurdsson has a groin injury. Iwobi has a hamstring strain and is close to a return, but Tuesday's game will come too soon.

Michael Keane's neck problem will be assessed ahead of the game, with long-term absentees Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remaining out.

Newcastle's Jetro Willems is out of the game at Goodison Park and will miss the rest of the season through injury.

The 25-year-old, who is on loan at St James' Park from Eintracht Frankfurt, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday night's 1-0 win over Chelsea, and he has been joined on the long-term casualty list by fellow defender Paul Dummett, who may need surgery to repair a tendon.

Defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and striker Allan Saint-Maximin all came through the weekend victory unscathed on their returns from injury, but wing-back DeAndre Yedlin (knee), midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng (knock) and frontmen Andy Carroll (hip) and Yoshinori Muto (knock) continue to fight their way back to fitness and Javier Manquillo and Dwight Gayle (both hamstring) are still out.

Stat of the match: The two teams with the highest percentage of headed goals in the Premier League this season are Everton (38 per cent) and Newcastle (32 per cent).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United will check on the fitness of David McGoldrick ahead of their home game against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

The striker missed the draw at Arsenal with a foot injury and a decision about his involvement will be made on Monday.

Mo Besic is pushing for a starting place after impressing as a substitute in recent matches. It would be the on-loan Everton midfielder's full Premier League debut for the Blades.

Manchester City will give fitness tests to John Stones and Benjamin Mendy. Centre-back Stones suffered a leg injury in the latter stages of Saturday's draw with Crystal Palace and left-back Mendy has been experiencing muscular fatigue.

Fellow defender Aymeric Laporte (knee) is closing in on a return but this game is likely to come too soon. Winger Leroy Sane (knee) is the other major absentee but he too could return in the coming weeks.

Stat of the match: Manchester City have kept just two clean sheets in their last 13 Premier League games, with one of those against Sheffield United at the Etihad.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-3 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea will hand Reece James a late fitness test ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old full-back suffered a knee problem in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Newcastle, but has avoided any serious setback.

Fellow full-back Marcos Alonso is fit again after a thigh issue and will be in the squad.

Arsenal will once again be without suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the short trip across London.

The striker will serve the second of a three-match ban for his sending-off at Crystal Palace, with head coach Mikel Arteta waiting to see if defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos recovers from illness in time to be involved.

Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Sead Kolasinac (thigh), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Calum Chambers (knee) are all definite absentees.

Stat of the match: In all competitions, Chelsea have lost six home games this season - they last lost more at Stamford Bridge in a single campaign back in 1994-95 (7).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: West Ham have won just three of their last nine Premier League games when going ahead (W3 D3 L3), dropping 15 points across those matches.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: Spurs are one of two Premier League teams yet to score in 2020, along with Bournemouth. They have not failed to score in four consecutive league games since September 2006.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was made permanent manager in March 2019, Manchester United have lost as many Premier League games as they have won (11 each), collecting 42 points (W11 D9 L11) - the eight-highest tally in that time.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: Should they remain unbeaten in this game, Liverpool will be only the fifth team in the history of the English Football League to go 40+ league games undefeated, after Nottingham Forest (42, 1977-78), Arsenal (49, 2003-04), Chelsea (40, 2004-05) and Huddersfield Town (43, 2011).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

