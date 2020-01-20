WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:18 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

West Brom missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Stoke on Monday night.

Inter Milan are willing to pay £11m plus two bonuses to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham this month, according to Sky in Italy.

Aston Villa have completed the signing of striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Eddie Jones has named eight uncapped players in his 34-man England squad for this year's Six Nations.

England were frustrated before eventually completing an innings and 53-run victory over South Africa in the third Test on the final morning in Port Elizabeth.