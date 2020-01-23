Lincoln City's Tyreece John-Jules

Here are this week's EFL Performers of the Weekend from League One and League Two.

Each week on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, we bring you the top three performing players from the weekend in the Championship, League One and League Two, according to WhoScored.com.

Unfortunately we couldn't bring you the latter two divisions on Monday's episode, but now here they are!

League One

Tyreece John-Jules, Lincoln - 8.61 rating

Signed on loan from Arsenal this month, 18-year-old John-Jules scored his first goal for Lincoln on just his second start for the club. The teenager forward was the WhoScored Man of the Match after netting the only goal in a 1-0 win at home to Blackpool. He had four attempts on goal and also won four aerial duels.

Joe Pigott, AFC Wimbledon - 8.59 rating

Pigott was the WhoScored Man of the Match in a 1-0 win at home to high flying Peterborough after netting the only goal of the game. He has now scored in four of his last five matches. Against the Posh, Pigott had three attempts and won six aerial duels. He also registered three key passes and completed four dribbles.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Rotherham - 8.57 rating

After playing a direct hand in one goal in 15 league appearances prior to the weekend, Ogbene scored or assisted all three goals in Rotherham's 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the weekend (one goal, two assists). The 22-year-old created three goalscoring chances in total.

League Two

Jonny Smith, Oldham - 8.72 rating

Smith earned the WhoScored Man of the Match award for the second time in three appearances, as the 22-year-old netted one in Oldham's 1-1 draw with Carlisle. Smith had five attempts on goal, registered three key passes and won three tackles.

Ben Nugent, Stevenage - 8.70 rating

Nugent has won successive WhoScored Man of the Match awards in League Two after another fine showing for Stevenage in their 4-0 win at Cambridge at the weekend. The 27-year-old wasn't on the scoresheet but he did win eight aerial duels and complete nine clearances to help his side keep a clean sheet. Nugent also made four tackles and interceptions combined.

John McAtee, Scunthorpe - 8.70 rating

McAtee was the WhoScored Man of the Match in Scunthorpe's 2-2 draw with Bradford. The 20-year-old completed Scunthorpe's comeback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with his first league goal of the season. He recorded five attempts on goal in total and also created as many goalscoring chances. He completed two dribbles and made three tackles and interceptions combined.