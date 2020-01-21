WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:24 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Sergio Aguero scored the winner after Gabriel Jesus' missed penalty as Man City beat Sheff Utd 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

Hector Bellerin's first Premier League goal since January 2018 rescued a point for 10-man Arsenal, who fought back twice to secure a 2-2 draw at Chelsea despite having David Luiz sent off on his return to Stamford Bridge.

A 95th-minute winner off the boot of Tyrone Mings gave Aston Villa a priceless 2-1 victory over Watford to leapfrog their opponents and claw themselves out of the relegation zone.

Two goals in injury-time from Florian Lejeune grabbed Newcastle the most unlikely point as Everton threw away a 2-0 goal lead to draw 2-2.

Southampton made an impressive return to form as goals from Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong secured a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Clinical finishing and a superb performance from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale took Bournemouth to a much-needed 3-1 victory over fellow south coast strugglers Brighton and eased the pressure on boss Eddie Howe.

England Rugby CEO Bill Sweeney says there are "no winners" in Saracens being relegated from the Premiership for breaching the salary cap.