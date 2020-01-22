WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:15 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Burnley have won at Old Trafford for the first time since 1962 thanks to goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez. Defeat leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side six points off the Champions League places.

Leicester recovered from back to back league defeats by thrashing West Ham 4-1. Tottenham beat Norwich 2-1 to move up to sixth.

Both Celtic and Rangers won in the Scottish Premiership. Celtic won 3-1 at Kilmarnock to maintain their two-point advantage at the top of the table. Rangers won 1-0 at home against St Mirren.

Anthony Joshua says he's held a meeting about a world heavyweight unification fight with Deontay Wilder.

And Premiership Rugby have published the disciplinary report into Saracens' salary cap breaches. The club's chairman, Neil Golding, says it'll provide "much-needed context and clarity".