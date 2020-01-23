WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:33 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Liverpool's winning run in the Premier League is now up to 14 matches after Roberto Firmino's late winner gave them a 2-1 win at Wolves. Jurgen Klopp's side are 16 points clear with a game in hand over second-placed Manchester City.

Manchester United are £10m short of Sportling Lisbon's valuation for Bruno Fernandes. With eight days of the transfer window to go, the deal has stalled with no fresh negotiations planned.

Victor Moses has signed for Inter Milan on a loan deal with an option to buy from Chelsea. He will be reunited with former boss Antonio Conte.

Finn Russell's refusal to stop drinking at the Scotland team hotel and then his failure to turn up to training led to him being dropped from the squad.

Former Saracens owner Nigel Wray has apologised to the club's fans for their "heartache" at their relegation. Wray issued a lengthy statement in which he said sorry for his part in the salary cap breaches.

Anthony Joshua could fight either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia. His promoter Eddie Hearn says they're willing to offer Fury or Wilder - who rematch next month - a 50-50 split. Joshua's next opponent is likely to be Kubrat Pulev.