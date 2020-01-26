WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:24 Un-named Video Un-named Video

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's greatest players, has been killed in a helicopter crash in California. He was 41 years old.

In football news, Premier League leaders Liverpool found things tougher than expected in their FA Cup trip to League One Shrewsbury.

Manchester United were also in FA Cup action, as they looked to end a difficult week on a high.

In Scotland, there were major developments in the Premiership title race.

England's cricketers enjoyed another good day in Johannesburg, as they close in on a series win over South Africa.