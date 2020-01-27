WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:29 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Wayne Rooney could face his former club Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while Liverpool will take on Chelsea if they manage to beat Shrewsbury in their fourth-round replay.

There was late drama at the Vitality Stadium as Arsenal took on Bournemouth for a place in the last 16.

In the Women's FA Cup, fourth-tier Ipswich were handed a dream tie against holders Manchester City.

England wrapped up a 3-1 series win over South Africa after a comfortable win in Johannesburg.

And tributes continue to pour in for basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.