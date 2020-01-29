WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:28 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Ed Woodward's Cheshire home has been attacked by a mob of Manchester United fans.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba is "desperate" to play for Manchester United after having his ankle cast removed following surgery, but it remains unclear when the midfielder will return.

Trezeguet's dramatic stoppage-time winner sent Aston Villa into the Carabao Cup final with a 2-1 win over Leicester at Villa Park.

Leeds United came from two goals down to beat Millwall 3-2 and surge to the top of the Sky Bet Championship, with Patrick Bamford at the double.

Anthony Joshua will "almost certainly" defend his world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in Britain, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Basketball great Kobe Bryant's body has been identified among a group of nine who were killed when a helicopter crashed in Los Angeles, the coroner said.