WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Manchester United's new signing Bruno Fernandes says he's been a fan of the club since Cristiano Ronaldo played for them.

United have also been offered a striker on loan that Spurs have been in talks with.

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose has joined Newcastle on loan until the end of the season.

Find out how much Sheffield United paid to break their transfer record as they signed Sander Berge.from Genk.

Wigan Warriors have got off to a winning start in the Super League season opener.

And England will be without a key player in their first Six Nations fixture with France on Sunday.