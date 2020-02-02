WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:30 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United are "down to the bare bones" and are lacking in energy as his side drew 0-0 with Wolves at Old Trafford. New signing Bruno Fernandes played the full 90 minutes on his debut.

Mo Salah's double helped Liverpool move 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League as they beat Southampton 4-0. Liverpool are now unbeaten in 42 league matches.

Liverpool's closest challengers Manchester City head to Tottenham on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Earlier in the day, Burnley take on Arsenal at Turf Moor.

England open their Six Nations title challenge against France in Paris on Sunday as tournament favourites. Eddie Jones' side were runners up in last year's World Cup but have not won the Six Nations since 2017.

Britain's Joe Salisbury claimed his first Grand Slam title alongside American Rajeev Ram in the men's doubles at the Australian Open. The pair beat Australian wild cards Max Purcell and Luke Saville 6-4 6-2.

It's Super Bowl Sunday, with the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head in Miami. It's the Chiefs' first Super Bowl in 50 years, while the 49ers are targeting their sixth title.