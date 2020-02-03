WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:39 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Liverpool defend their decision to play a reserve team in their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Eoin Morgan says Alex Hales has an England future - but that it will take time for him to rebuild trust with his team-mates.

Finn Russell has once again been excluded from the Scotland squad to face England in the Six Nations this weekend.

Shaun Wane has targeted Ashes and World Cup glory after being named the new head coach of the England men's rugby league team.

Rory McIlroy will complete his long journey back to the top of the world rankings next week, without hitting a ball.