Papers: Manchester United resigned to losing Paul Pogba in the summer

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are increasingly resigned to losing their star player Paul Pogba, with Real Madrid and Juventus ready to step up their pursuit.

United are poised to prioritise a huge summer bid for Jack Grealish after James Maddison moved closer to penning a new deal at Leicester.

Edinson Cavani's mother Berta Gomez has hinted her son could still join Atletico Madrid in the summer, but wants their president Enrique Cerezo to apologise first after a potential January deal for the player fell through.

Chelsea target Tim Werner has revealed he is interested in a move to England.

THE SUN

Manchester City are ready to cut their losses and let flop Joao Cancelo leave this summer.

Manchester United fear having to recruit TWO new goalkeepers in the summer - and have already drawn up a list of transfer replacements.

Manchester City have opened talks to land Red Bull Salzburg's 16-year-old scoring sensation Luka Reischl.

Athletic Bilbao are monitoring Kepa Arrizabalaga's Chelsea situation amid claims he could soon be available.

West Ham have banned a supporter who wore an anti-board T-shirt while acting as a flag-bearer at the London Stadium last week.

Arsenal are monitoring Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes with a view to a summer move for the 22-year-old Brazilian.

Brentford are preparing for a major summer fight to hang on to star player Said Benrahma, who is wanted by Leicester and Newcastle.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United's sponsors are growing frustrated at the club for pulling their stars from events in fear of awkward questions given their on-pitch struggles.

Saracens are facing the prospect of more multi-million pound losses as a result of their salary cap breach, with main sponsors Allianz set to end their nine-year association with the club.

Bayern Munich are still interested in Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

Arsenal are interested in Feyenoord's talented midfielder Orkun Kokcu.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says former manager Pep Guardiola 'seriously considered' playing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in midfield during a game.

Benjamin Mendy has revealed Pep Guardiola told him to limit his antics on social media going forward.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Atletico Madrid will consider Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager but would face a battle to persuade him to leave the Premier League for his next job.

Bournemouth face a battle to persuade Josh King to sign a new contract following the collapse of his deadline day move to Manchester United.

English football is preparing to take the lead in the expected trials next season for concussion substitutes.

DAILY STAR

Frank Lampard wants to bring £140m duo Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho to Chelsea in the summer, with Willian and Pedro set to leave Stamford Bridge upon the expiry of their contracts.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita is top of the shortlist to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea.

West Ham are ready to offload Andriy Yarmolenko this summer.

Loris Karius is in trouble at Besiktas as the club believe the Liverpool loanee has spent too much time partying of late.

DAILY EXPRESS

Roy Hodgson wants assurances from the Crystal Palace board that money will be spent on new players in the summer before he signs any new deal.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Gerrard insists clubs must do more to stamp out sickening racism in the Scottish game after revealing Alfredo Morelos isn't the only Rangers player to have been subjected to abuse.

Kilmarnock's head of football operations James Fowler has revealed they approached Youssouf Mulumbu for a return to the club, only for the midfielder to "disappear off the face off the earth".