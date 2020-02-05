WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:16 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Tottenham are through to the FA Cup fifth round thanks to a late penalty from Heung-Min Son.

Celtic won away at Motherwell to maintain their run in the Scottish Premiership, and keep their title chase on course.

Rangers are right behind them in the table, and managed to win at home to Hibernian after a goal in the final minutes from a new signing.

The Super League board says it has accepted Catalans Dragons' controversial signing of Israel Folau, but adds it will move to ensure it has powers to prevent such deals in the future.

In the Six Nations, Eddie Jones has named his squad for England's next match against Scotland on Saturday.