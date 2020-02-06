WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:20 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Raheem Sterling is out of Man City's Premier League game with West Ham at the weekend because of a hamstring injury.

Premier League clubs have agreed to move the summer transfer deadline back in line with the rest of Europe.

There were two big shocks in the Copa del Rey as both Real Madrid and Barcelona went out in the quarter-finals.

In darts, find out who was victorious as Michael van Gerwen faced off with Peter Wright in a rematch of the World Championships final.

And Warrington Wolves got back to winning ways as they thrashed Super League champions St Helens.