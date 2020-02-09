WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:22 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Sheffield United are up to fifth in the Premier league after a 2-1 win at home to Bournemouth. It means they are just two points off the Champions League places.

Manchester City's match at home to West ham was postponed because of Storm Ciara.

West Brom are four points clear at the top of the Championship after a 2-0 win at Millwall.

Celtic have set up a Scottish Cup quarter-final against St Johnstone after beating Clyde 3-0. Rangers will face Hearts, Hibs are at home to Inverness while St Mirren or Motherwell will play Aberdeen or Kilmarnock.

England held on for a nervous two-wicket win against South Africa to draw their one-day series. Eoin Morgan's side lost four batsmen for 20 runs but still managed to steer to the set total of 257.

France have made it two wins out of two in the Six Nations as they beat Italy 35-22 in Paris.