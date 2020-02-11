WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:18 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has said the upcoming summer transfer window will be "important opportunity" in rebuilding the club.

Paul Merson says former Arsenal head coach Unai Emery was right to question the team during his time at the Emirates, after he spoke out about player's attitudes.

Jose Mourinho has named two clubs in particular as genuine contenders for the top four in the Premier League this season.

Brazil legend Pele is reluctant to leave his home because of his poor health, according to his son.

And Derek Chisora is already preparing himself on how to beat Oleksandr Usyk - before their fight has been confirmed.