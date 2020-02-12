WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:19 Watch Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds for the latest headlines Watch Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds for the latest headlines

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Celtic have moved 10 points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership. They thrashed Hearts 5-0 at Celtic Park, while Rangers lost 2-1 at Kilmarnock.

West Brom have moved six points clear at the top of the Championship after they beat Reading 2-1. Third-placed Fulham could only draw 1-1 away at Millwall.

Borussia Dortmund will demand at least £100m for Jadon Sancho this summer. Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in bringing the winger back to the Premier League.

South Africa beat England by one run in a thrilling opening match of the T20 series. Jason Roy's brilliant 70 from 38 balls and captain Eoin Morgan's half century were not enough for England to reach their 178-run target.

Anthony Joshua has backed Tyson Fury to defeat Deontay Wilder, insisting his fellow Brit can "hurt or out-box" the American.