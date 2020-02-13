News News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Last Updated: 13/02/20 10:37pm
1:15
Un-named Video
Un-named Video

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Darts sensation Fallon Sherrock has been back in action - this time making her debut in the Premier League.

It was a historic night in Super League too - as Wigan Warriors played Toronto Wolfpack for the first time ever.

Arsenal looked to keep their Women's Super League title hopes alive when they played Liverpool.

Also See:

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard and Chelsea have made a move to strengthen their team for next season.

And the world's number one golfer Rory McIlroy has made a promising start to his week at the Genesis Invitational in California.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK