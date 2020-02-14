WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:18 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Fallon Sherrock says she "loved every minute" of her Premier League Darts debut, even though she was denied a historic win. She became the first woman to appear in the competition on Thursday night.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he's not worried about his future at the club despite not being offered a new contract.

Arsenal kept their hopes of winning the Women's Super League alive as they managed a late win at Liverpool.

Tyson Fury says he needs to knock out Deontay Wilder to guarantee a win in their Las Vegas rematch next weekend.

Wigan Warriors made it two home wins on the bounce as they beat Toronto Wolfpack at the DW Stadium in the Super League.