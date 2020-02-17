WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:30 Sky Sports News in 60 seconds Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Steven Gerrard admits he is "really interested" to see if action is taken against Manchester City which could see them stripped of their Premier League title in 2014.

Porto forward Moussa Marega walked off the field during their game against Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday in Portugal, after he was subjected to alleged racist chanting from home supporters.

Former Derby player Craig Ramage has been sacked following "entirely unacceptable" comments he made about the club's black players.

British No 3 Kyle Edmund won his first ATP event since October 2018 by beating Andreas Seppi 7-5 6-1 in the final of the New York Open.

Adam Scott claimed a two-stroke victory at the Genesis Invitational, as Rory McIlroy's challenge faded on the final day in California.