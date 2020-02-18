WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:22 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Liverpool have lost for just the third time this season as they were beaten 1-0 away at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund won 2-1 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in Germany.

Mino Raiola plans to "reach out" to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, insisting there is no bad blood between the pair following comments made about Paul Pogba by the agent.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he doesn't expect Heung-Min Son to play again this season. The forward needs surgery after suffering a fractured arm during Sunday's win at Aston Villa.

England prop Mako Vunipola will miss Sunday's Six Nations game against Ireland at Twickenham after travelling to Tonga for family reasons.

Tyson Fury has confirmed there is an agreement in place for a third fight between himself and Deontay Wilder, whatever the outcome of this weekend's rematch.