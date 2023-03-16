Sky Bet Championship predictions: Can Middlesbrough and Luton push for promotion?

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Blackpool vs Coventry, Saturday 3pm

Where on earth did that come from? Out of nowhere, Blackpool come up with their performance of the season to thrash QPR 6-1. They are still four points off safety, but what a boost that will have been to their confidence.

Coventry have had a frustrating week. Two draws in two winnable games has halted their push towards the top six. And after midweek this game has a very different look. I think this will be a draw.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

That was a disappointing midweek result for Middlesbrough. They dropped points at home to Stoke, and saw Sheffield United win the following night so the gap is up to six points.

This is a chance to close that, but Preston are in good form and still harbour their own slim play-off hopes after back-to-back wins. Despite their midweek setback, I’ll still back Boro to win here.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

Millwall have bolstered their spot in the play-offs with two good wins this week, and have a great chance to further enhance their position against a Huddersfield side that can’t buy a win.

Neil Warnock hasn’t quite had the desired impact thus far, but they did get a good draw in midweek, which might be something to build on. But this should be a home win.

Prediction: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm

What an absolute disaster that was for QPR. Just after they had picked up a first win under Gareth Ainsworth, they go in and put in that performance at Blackpool. The boss will have some work to do to pick them up from that.

Birmingham were disappointing at Watford in midweek, and still need to pick up a few more points to ensure their safety this season. I think one of those points will come here.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm

It hasn’t been a good week for Rotherham. Two defeats on the bounce has sent them back towards the bottom three, and this is a massive game.

Cardiff could jump above them with victory, and will be feeling somewhat confident after battling back to take a point off of West Brom in midweek. Another score draw for them here for me.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs Luton, Saturday 3pm

It has been a mixed week for Sunderland. The highs of winning at Norwich, followed by the disappointment of losing at home to Sheffield United. The play-offs might just be a step too far now for them.

Luton are bang in form. They look nailed on for the play-offs at the very least and could move to within four points of automatic promotion if they can find a win at the Stadium of Light. I think they’ll do just that.

Prediction: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (Sat 3pm unless stated)

Reading vs Hull: 0-1

Stoke vs Norwich: 2-1

Watford vs Wigan: 2-1

Swansea vs Bristol City (Sun 12.30pm): 0-2