WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Last Updated: 20/02/20 11:07pm
1:20
Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News
Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Wolves thrashed Espanyol, Arsenal left it late, and Manchester United drew in the Europa League round of 32.

There was also a dramatic win for Rangers as they came from behind to beat Braga at Ibrox, while Celtic held out for a draw.

Lionel Messi says he is rooting for a familiar face to return to Barcelona this summer.

Dillian Whyte warned Deontay Wilder not to repeat his "pantomime" push on Tyson Fury if the two of them meet.

And in darts, Nathan Aspinall shocked Michael Van Gerwen in Cardiff.

