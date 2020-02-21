WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:18 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Wayne Rooney scored for Derby on his 500th game in English football, but they couldn't hold on for the victory.

Pep Guardiola says UEFA's Financial Fair Play ruling doesn't undermine his success at Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho claims qualifying for the Champions League this season with Tottenham's injury issues would be his greatest achievement.

Lennox Lewis says he rates both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury higher than Anthony Joshua.

And in the Super League there were wins for Castleford and Huddersfield Giants.