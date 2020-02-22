WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:24 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City face a difficult summer window due to inflated transfer fees and their prospective two-season Champions League ban.

Bruno Fernandes has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo made it a "childhood dream" to play for Manchester United.

Tyson Fury weighed in three stone heavier than WBC champion Deontay Wilder ahead of their heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas.

Rory McIlroy produced a late fightback to stay in contention at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Castleford beat Wakefield 32-15 to go second in the Super League table, while Huddersfield Giants are top and remain unbeaten after they won at Hull KR.