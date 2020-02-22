WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds
Last Updated: 22/02/20 8:47am
Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City face a difficult summer window due to inflated transfer fees and their prospective two-season Champions League ban.
Bruno Fernandes has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo made it a "childhood dream" to play for Manchester United.
Tyson Fury weighed in three stone heavier than WBC champion Deontay Wilder ahead of their heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas.
Rory McIlroy produced a late fightback to stay in contention at the WGC-Mexico Championship.
Castleford beat Wakefield 32-15 to go second in the Super League table, while Huddersfield Giants are top and remain unbeaten after they won at Hull KR.