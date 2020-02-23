WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:32 Watch a round-up of the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Watch a round-up of the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Hakim Ziyech has signed a five-year deal with Chelsea ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Arsenal came from a goal down to beat Everton 3-2 at the Emirates. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for the Gunners, who move above Everton into ninth.

Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for Manchester United as they beat Watford 3-0 to move up to fifth.

Diogo Jota scored twice as Wolves moved up to eighth with a 3-0 win over Norwich.

England beat Ireland 24-12 in the Six Nations to go second in the table. England's tries came from George Ford, Elliot Daly and Luke Cowan-Dickie.

England Women began their T20 Cricket World Cup campaign with defeat as they lost by six wickets to South Africa in Perth.

Tyson Fury could fight Anthony Joshua next after beating Deontay Wilder to win the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas.