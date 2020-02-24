WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:38 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Dillian Whyte says Tyson Fury will attempt to avoid a WBC mandatory title fight but has vowed to "break him down" if the new WBC champion agrees to a British battle.

Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for Manchester United as they beat Watford 3-0 to move up to fifth.

Arsenal came from a goal down to beat Everton 3-2 at the Emirates. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for the Gunners, who move above Everton into ninth.

England beat Ireland 24-12 in the Six Nations to go second in the table. England's tries came from George Ford, Elliot Daly and Luke Cowan-Dickie.

LeBron James recorded 29 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Boston Celtics at Staples Center.

Patrick Reed answered his critics in grand style as he produced an outstanding finish to claim a one-shot victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship.