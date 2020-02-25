WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:27 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's powers of recovery as victory over West Ham pushed his record-chasing side one step closer to their first Premier League title.

Frank Lampard says Chelsea will learn from Tottenham's 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich ahead of their Champions League last-16 tie with the German champions.

Deontay Wilder says a third world heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury "is definitely going to happen" after blaming Saturday's defeat on his ring-walk costume.

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa is suing the owner of the helicopter in which her husband and daughter were travelling when they were killed last month.

England look set to be without Mako Vunipola for another phase of their Six Nations title push, but Anthony Watson could be available to strengthen the back three.